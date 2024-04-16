Special court issues notice to CBI on Kavitha’s bail plea in corruption case

NEW DELHI: A city court on Monday issued a notice to the CBI on BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail application in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja, who sent Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23, directed the federal agency to file its reply to the application by April 22.

The CBI had arrested the Telengana MLC from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the ED in a money laundering case. The CBI is probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the AAP government’s excise policy, while the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect.

Kavitha said she was a “star campaigner” for her party in the general elections. She sought an interim bail while her regular bail application was pending. She alleged that the “ruling party in the Centre is using investigative agencies to publicly connect the petitioner to the Delhi Excise Policy so that further coercive actions can be taken against her”.

