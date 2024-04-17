A message from CM: ‘My name is Kejriwal, and I am not a terrorist’

NEW DELHI: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent out a message from jail. “My name is Arvind Kejriwal, and I am not a terrorist.”

Singh alleged that the BJP was trying to break him out of “malice and vendetta,” but he would emerge stronger.

Singh, who walked out of the jail recently in a money laundering case, alleged, “In jail number 2 of Tihar, a notorious criminal meets his lawyer and wife inside the barrack. Meetings of other inmates are also held in the office of the jail.” He did not take any names.

The AAP leader said that Kejriwal’s message was for those whom he worked like a son and brother. “Are you not ashamed, Prime Minister, you have gone ahead with so much malice and hatred that you make him (Kejriwal) speak to his family, his wife through a glass wall. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has Z+ category security, is made to meet the three-time CM with a glass wall in between,” Singh said.

Director General (prisons) Sanjay Baniwal said no distinction is made in the treatment meted out to inmates and it is ensured they get the same basic rights. Mann met Kejriwal in jail on Monday and alleged that he was not getting the amenities even a hardcore criminal is allowed in Tihar.

“There is no distinction between a hardcore or a normal criminal,” Beniwal said.