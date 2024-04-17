Delhi man shoots cop dead, injures passerby before killing self

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old man shot dead an Assistant Sub-Inspector, injured a passerby who sustained a bullet injury, before killing himself on a busy northeast Delhi road on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The assailant also attempted to shoot an auto-driver, who escaped unhurt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the shooting incident was reported on the Meet Nagar flyover at 11.42 am at the Nand Nagri police station.

Rushing to the crime scene, that was spread over a kilometre, the cops found two bodies, one of them, ASI Dinesh Sharma, who was posted in the Special Branch of Delhi Police.

Another man was found dead in an auto-rickshaw, which was later identified as Mukesh, a resident of Jhuggi Nand Nagri, the accused assailant.

Sharing details, the DCP said that ASI Sharma was travelling on his motorcycle when Mukesh allegedly fired at him on Meet Nagar Flyover. Mukesh then walked further and fired another shot which hit a passerby named Amit Kumar.

“Both Dinesh and Amit were rushed to a hospital but Dinesh succumbed to his injuries midway and was declared brought dead upon arrival by the doctors. Amit is still undergoing treatment,” the DCP said.