Delhi man shoots cop dead, injures passerby before killing self

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old man shot dead an Assistant Sub-Inspector, injured a passerby who sustained a bullet injury, before killing himself on a busy northeast Delhi road on Tuesday, a police officer said.
The assailant also attempted to shoot an auto-driver, who escaped unhurt.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the shooting incident was reported on the Meet Nagar flyover at 11.42 am at the Nand Nagri police station.
Rushing to the crime scene, that was spread over a kilometre, the cops found two bodies, one of them, ASI Dinesh Sharma, who was posted in the Special Branch of Delhi Police.
Another man was found dead in an auto-rickshaw, which was later identified as Mukesh, a resident of Jhuggi Nand Nagri, the accused assailant.
Sharing details, the DCP said that ASI Sharma was travelling on his motorcycle when Mukesh allegedly fired at him on Meet Nagar Flyover. Mukesh then walked further and fired another shot which hit a passerby named Amit Kumar.
“Both Dinesh and Amit were rushed to a hospital but Dinesh succumbed to his injuries midway and was declared brought dead upon arrival by the doctors. Amit is still undergoing treatment,” the DCP said.
Mukesh did not stop, and forcibly boarded an auto. When the driver of the auto, Mehmood resisted, he fired another shot at Mehmood. However, he ducked and escaped unhurt.
The accused, who was sitting on the rear seat of the auto, then shot himself in his head. “There were two wounds on his head, one entry wound on the right and the exit wound on the left of head,” the DCP said.
Preliminary probe revealed that the assailant was known to the deceased cop and allegedly had a monetary dispute with him. A source in the police department said the deceased ASI had borrowed money from the assailant which he was not returning, which probably irked the attacker who decided to eliminate him. However, it is still unclear as to why he went on to shoot the others.
The police said that multiple live rounds and empty bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. “We have registered a case of murder, attempted murder and use of firearms at the Jyoti Nagar police station,” he said, adding a probe into the incident is underway.
Monetary dispute spirals into shootout
