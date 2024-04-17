Father-son duo held for killing daughter, cousin over ‘illicit relationship’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man, along with his 20-year-old son, allegedly murdered his daughter and cousin brother by slitting their throat with a vegetable knife over suspicion of an ‘illicit relationship’ between the two, an official said on Tuesday.
The incident was reported on Tuesday from northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area after the accused son, identified as Kudush, made a call to the police and confessed to the crime.
The deceased were identified as Danish (35), a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and Shaina (22), resident of Ghonda. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 pm.
The police control room received a call at 4:40 pm in which the caller said his sister and uncle had been murdered. The caller confessed to the crime and expressed his intention to surrender.
Accordingly, a police team rushed to the scene at street no.5, North Ghonda, from where they recovered the bodies of both the deceased.
The accused duo identified as Mohd Shahid (46) and his son Kudush (20), who has completed a course in graphic designing, were nabbed on spot.
Deputy Commissioner of police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said the accused Shahid and his son Kudush murdered Shaina (Shahid’s daughter) and Danish (Shahid’s cousin brother), because they suspected that Shaina and Danish were having an illicit love affair.
The DCP said that the throats of both victims, Danish and Shaina, were slit open with a large fruit-cutting knife. “Hands and feet of Shaina had been bound with ‘chunni’ and ‘lungi’ (pieces of clothing. The accused persons first killed Danish and then Shaina,” the senior officer said.
After committing the murders, Kudush called the authorities, in which he admitted to have killed his sister and uncle. “The Crime and forensic science laboratory teams examined the spot and a case of murder has been being registered,” the DCP added.
Accused reports murder
