Father-son duo held for killing daughter, cousin over ‘illicit relationship’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man, along with his 20-year-old son, allegedly murdered his daughter and cousin brother by slitting their throat with a vegetable knife over suspicion of an ‘illicit relationship’ between the two, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday from northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area after the accused son, identified as Kudush, made a call to the police and confessed to the crime.

The deceased were identified as Danish (35), a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and Shaina (22), resident of Ghonda. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 pm.

The police control room received a call at 4:40 pm in which the caller said his sister and uncle had been murdered. The caller confessed to the crime and expressed his intention to surrender.

Accordingly, a police team rushed to the scene at street no.5, North Ghonda, from where they recovered the bodies of both the deceased.

The accused duo identified as Mohd Shahid (46) and his son Kudush (20), who has completed a course in graphic designing, were nabbed on spot.