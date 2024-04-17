Four cargo warehouse agents at Delhi airport steal iPhones from US-bound shipment

NEW DELHI: Four cargo warehouse agents at the Delhi Airport, who wanted to buy new iPhone for themselves but couldn’t due to lack of money, allegedly stole the expensive cellphones from a shipment that was destined for the United States.
The accused, identified as Sunil Mishra, Prahlad Kumar, Chandan Prasad, and Vinay Kumar Singh, were c-working in the cargo company for the last five years.
DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani said the facts of the case are that on April 5, an e-FIR was lodged by complainant namely Surender Singh Yadav, CEO, Delhi Cargo Service Pvt Ltd, Terminal -2, IGI Airport, Delhi in which he alleged that a shipment was received at their warehouse and it was sent to Chicago, USA in which 5 pieces of ‘iPhone 15’ were stolen from their shipment.
During investigation, it was revealed that the mobile shipment belonged to DHL Company and it originated from Chennai and further delivered to its branch situated at Chicago, USA. Thereafter, the DHL Company hired Air India Airlines for transportation.
“The Air India Airlines lifted the shipment from the office of DHL situated at Chennai and shifted the same at T-2 IGI Airport, Delhi because of its convenience and connected flights. The shipment arrived at T-2 IGI Airport on March 20 and the same was to be sent to Chicago, US on March 25,” the DCP said.
The shipment was handed over to DCSC Cargo Company at T-2, IGI Airport, Delhi by Air India, being its one of the client and DCSC Cargo company deals in export and import of all cargo items of Air India Airlines. The mobile shipment was kept in the warehouse of DCSC at T-2, IGI Airport, Delhi till March 25 and again loaded in the Air India flight which was on way to Chicago, USA.
“All CCTV cameras of the Cargo Terminal Airport covering the area where shipment was loaded/unloaded and of the warehouse where shipment was kept, were minutely analyzed. After analyzing many cameras, it was concluded that the articles were stolen from the warehouse,” the DCP said.
She said details of all the staff of the warehouse, who were on duty in the alleged time period, were obtained and 40 workers/staff of warehouse agents who deals in the loading/unloading and packing etc of the cargo items, were minutely interrogated and ultimately four suspects were shortlisted.
On sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they made a plan to steal the iPhones from the shipment. “They wanted to get a new iPhone for them but they did not have enough money with them. When they knew about the iPhones in the shipment, they made a plan to steal three of them,” the official said, adding the fourth accused Vinay Kumar Singh was bound down in the case for a part of criminal conspiracy.