Four cargo warehouse agents at Delhi airport steal iPhones from US-bound shipment

NEW DELHI: Four cargo warehouse agents at the Delhi Airport, who wanted to buy new iPhone for themselves but couldn’t due to lack of money, allegedly stole the expensive cellphones from a shipment that was destined for the United States.

The accused, identified as Sunil Mishra, Prahlad Kumar, Chandan Prasad, and Vinay Kumar Singh, were c-working in the cargo company for the last five years.

DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani said the facts of the case are that on April 5, an e-FIR was lodged by complainant namely Surender Singh Yadav, CEO, Delhi Cargo Service Pvt Ltd, Terminal -2, IGI Airport, Delhi in which he alleged that a shipment was received at their warehouse and it was sent to Chicago, USA in which 5 pieces of ‘iPhone 15’ were stolen from their shipment.

During investigation, it was revealed that the mobile shipment belonged to DHL Company and it originated from Chennai and further delivered to its branch situated at Chicago, USA. Thereafter, the DHL Company hired Air India Airlines for transportation.

“The Air India Airlines lifted the shipment from the office of DHL situated at Chennai and shifted the same at T-2 IGI Airport, Delhi because of its convenience and connected flights. The shipment arrived at T-2 IGI Airport on March 20 and the same was to be sent to Chicago, US on March 25,” the DCP said.