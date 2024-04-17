IIT grad from UP tops civil service exam, four from Delhi among top 10

NEW DELHI: Of the top 10 rank-holders of all-India UPSC 2023, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, four are from Delhi.

Lucknow’s Aditya Srivastava, a former Goldman Sachs executive and currently an IPS trainee, has topped the coveted exams.

Animesh Pradhan stood second from Odisha, and Telangana’s Donuru Ananya Reddy third. Reddy is also the topper among female candidates. As many as 1,016 candidates cleared the exam.

From Jamia Millia Islamia University’s RCA Academy, 31 students cleared the UPSC exam and one of them is among the top 10.

Srivastava qualified the exam with electrical engineering as his optional subject. Reddy, who possesses BA (Hons) in Geography from Miranda House, stood third with Anthropology as her optional subject.

Ruhani, who secured the fifth rank, has a BA (Hons) in Economics from St Stephen’s College. Economics was her optional subject, according to the results of the civil services examination 2023. Ruhani who hails from Gurugram (Haryana), completed her Masters in Economics from IGNOU. She then joined the Indian Economics Service and worked for three years. She was posted at NITI Aayog for two years. Later, she joined the IPS.

Ranked 6th, Srishti Dabas pursued her graduation from Delhi. Later, she worked with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Now she is working with the RBI.

The Top three

1. Aditya Srivastava : Srivastava from Lucknow, a former Goldman executive and currently an IPS trainee qualified for the examination with Electrical Engineering as his optional subject. He holds a B Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur

2. Animesh Pradhan : Pradhan from Odisha is a computer science graduate from NIT Rourkela

3. Donuru Ananya Reddy: Reddy from Telangana, is also the topper among female candidates. She has studied BA (Hons) Geography from Miranda House, Delhi University

1,016 candidates cleared the exam