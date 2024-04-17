Jamia interim V-C replaced officiating registrar in violation of UGC regulation

NEW DELHI: Flouting yet another UGC regulation and the University Act, Jamia Millia Islamia University has illegally appointed another officiating Registrar after removing the former registrar, who was also holding the interim charge.

The move was taken by the officiating Vice Chancellor (V-C), Professor Eqbal Hussain, though he was technically without any power to appoint or remove anybody from his post, especially when the education ministry may announce a new V-C any time now.

As per the UGC regulations and the Jamia University Act, the Registrar of the varsity needs to have a total experience of 15 years, eight years as a deputy registrar and nine years as an assistant registrar or assistant professor. However, disregarding regulations, the officiating V-C, who has no authority to remove or appoint any officer, recently removed the officiating Registrar, Professor Nazim Hussain Jafri, and gave the charge to the Deputy Registrar (DR), Mohammad Hadis Lari, who was appointed for the post only six months ago.

According to the office order dated March 26, “the officiating V-C, in exercise of the power vested in him by the Executive Council, is pleased to approve the confirmation of services of Mohammad Hadis Lari as DR with effect from March 22, by reducing the remaining period of his probation as per provisions contained under section 10 (1) of the Jamia’s Ordinance 6.”

One of the sources from the University administration shared that Mohammad Lari was appointed as DR by former V-C Najma Akhtar in August last year and he is still under probation. He will retire after three months, once his probation is over.

“Lari has been given the charge of the officiating Registrar such that his retirement age can be extended for another two years. As per the University regulation, the probation period cannot be overruled like this. Also, Mohammad Lari has been an assistant registrar (AR) all through his life and he is not even capable of applying for the post of Registrar as of now,” said a source from the Varsity’s administration.

Speaking to the officiating V-C, Professor Eqbal Hussain, he said, “Professor Nazim Jafri’s superannuation had also been extended and his functions had become illegal, which is why I had to remove him. Meanwhile, I gave the charge to the deputy registrar by reducing his probation period.”

When asked if Mohammad Lari had adequate experience of 15 years (eight years of being a DR and nine years as an AR or assistant professor) and academic qualifications to be appointed as the officiating Registrar, Professor Hussain said, “There is no such qualification needed to be appointed as the officiating Registrar.”