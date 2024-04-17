Kejriwal’s wife among AAP’s star campaigners for Gujarat

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, is among the star campaigners of AAP for Gujarat parliamentary elections.

Interestingly, names of AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who are in judicial custody in Tihar jail, are too in the list released by the party on Tuesday.

Kejriwal and Sisodia are behind bars in connection with an alleged excise policy scam, while Jain in an alleged money laundering case.

Other prominent names on the list are AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, the names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list.

Sunita (59) rose to the limelight after Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. She read out the CM’s first message on a live broadcast and shared the stage at a joint rally of the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan on March 31.

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two–Bharuch and Bhavnagar–as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24.