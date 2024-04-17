Kejriwal’s wife among AAP’s star campaigners for Gujarat

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, is among the star campaigners of AAP for Gujarat parliamentary elections.
Interestingly, names of AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who are in judicial custody in Tihar jail, are too in the list released by the party on Tuesday.
Kejriwal and Sisodia are behind bars in connection with an alleged excise policy scam, while Jain in an alleged money laundering case.
Other prominent names on the list are AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, the names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list.
Sunita (59) rose to the limelight after Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. She read out the CM’s first message on a live broadcast and shared the stage at a joint rally of the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan on March 31.
Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two–Bharuch and Bhavnagar–as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24.
The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar. The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7, and the last date for filing nomination papers is April 19.
Reacting over the AAP’s list, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “In the list released by AAP, the name of Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, is on the second spot, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the third place while the party’s general secretary Sandeep Pathak on the fifth. The list clearly indicates that Kejriwal’s wife is now more important than others.”
AAP holds first Sankalp Sabha in East Delhi
The AAP on Tuesday launched ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in the East Delhi constituency and Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar participated in the meeting. “There is anger among the people against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. The party is connecting people through various outreach programmes, and Sankalp Sabha is a part of them. We started it from East Delhi to seek support for our candidate. We are getting good support in our favour,” said an AAP leader participating in the programme. The AAP said it will hold 200 public meetings across 40 Assembly seats spread over four constituencies the party is contesting in alliance with Congress.