Minor fire breaks out in MHA, no damage reported

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in the north block on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding that the personnel doused the blaze within 13 minutes.

Sharing details, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said a call regarding the fire on the second floor at IC Division in the MHA office was received at 9:22 am, after which seven fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. “The fire personnel quickly doused the flames by 9.35 am,” the officer said. He said the fire originated in a xerox machine, spreading to few computers and documents.

The MHA, in a statement, informed that a fire broke out in Room 209, North Block where the International Cooperation Division of the Department of Personnel and Training is located. “No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit in the electrical equipment,” the ministry said, adding no physical records were damaged.