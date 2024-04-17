On offer ! Vote & avail of 20% discount in hotels

NEW DELHI: To boost voter turnout for the Lok Sabha elections slated for May 25, two hotel and restaurant associations are offering discounts to voters exercising their universal franchise.

Lodging House Owners Association and the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Karol Bagh have unveiled attractive offers. Voters who exercise their democratic right and present proof of voting with the ink mark on their finger will qualify for a special discount.

Accommodation bookings made at hotels affiliated with the Lodging House Owners Association will be entitled to a 20 per cent discount, while similar benefits will be extended to bookings at establishments under the Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association.

The initiative is being promoted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in an attempt to incentivize voter participation and encourage citizens to fulfil their civic duty. By providing tangible benefits, the civic body hopes to witness a surge in voter turnout and heightened civic engagement within the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh zones.

Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh zone said, “We believe that every vote counts, and it is essential to encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right, for which the Public Health Department of MCD is approaching traders of the Karol Bagh area to ask if they can also come forward with enticing offers.”

A similar initiative has been promoted by the Najafgarh zone of MCD where a ‘Democracy Discount’ of 20% is being extended by the Hotel and Guest House Association on room rent in Mahipalpur. Voters can avail of the discount by booking their accommodations within 24 hours of casting.