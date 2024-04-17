PM Modi justifying poll bond despite verdict: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Despite the Supreme Court declaring them unconstitutional and illegal, Prime Minister Modi is going out of his way to justify the electoral bonds, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Tuesday.

Singh said that in an interview to a TV news channel, Modi openly supported the corruption indulged in by the BJP through electoral bonds. For this, he should apologise to the apex court and the people of the country, Singh said, asserting that the country knows that the BJP took bribes from companies, awarded them contracts worth crores in exchange.

“The PM did not say anything on the issues related to the public; black money, inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and the Agniveer scheme, while the people are grappling with these problems.The most surprising thing is that the Prime Minister openly defended the biggest scam after Independence. The BJP is immersed from head to toe in the mega scam of electoral bonds and the Prime Minister of the country is openly standing in favour of it,” he alleged.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP said by defending the electoral bonds, the Prime Minister has insulted the decision of the Supreme Court.