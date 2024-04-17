Rahul, Akhilesh, Mayawati, Kangana to raise Ghaziabad’s poll temperature

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally for the INDIA bloc’s candidate, Dolly Sharma, in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Votes in Ghaziabad, along with seven other constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh, will be cast on April 26.

According to the schedule, both leaders will address a joint press conference in the morning. Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi joining the duo and holding a roadshow was a part of the plan.

“Due to their busy schedule and logistical constraints, all three leaders were unable to find a suitable time to campaign together. As a result, Priyanka jee will now hold a road show in Saharanpur on April 17,” a senior Congress leader explained.

Ghaziabad was missing the lustre of star opposition leaders. However, the dry run will end with Gandhi and Yadav’s joint show. The BSP’s supremo, Mayawati, is also expected to hold a public meeting in the district on Sunday to support her party’s candidate, Nand Kishore Pundir.

Meanwhile, the city’s BJP unit is preparing for another star campaigner visit. Hindi cinema actress Kangana Ranaut, also the party’s candidate from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), will visit Ghaziabad the following Monday and is expected to hold a roadshow in favour of BJP candidate Atul Garg