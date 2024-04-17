Sarita Vihar flyover to remain closed for repairs from May 1 to June 30

NEW DELHI: The Sarita Vihar flyover is set to undergo significant repair and expansion work, leading to the closure of carriageways for 60 days, starting May 1 till June 30, according to the Public Works Department (PWD). This decision comes after earlier renovation plans were postponed in 2023.

The project, divided into four phases, aims to address crucial expansion joint and repair work to ensure the flyover’s structural integrity. Constructed in 2001, the flyover has been deemed in urgent need of repair after a structural audit was conducted by the PWD. Approval for the project was obtained from the traffic police.

While the repair is done, commuters travelling from Mathura Road to Delhi-Faridabad via the flyover can expect increased traffic congestion. However, the PWD has assured that one carriageway will remain open for vehicular movement during the phases of repair works, minimizing disruption. The work will progress in phases, with half lane of the carriageway open for traffic at all times, sources said.

The repair schedule involves the first and second phases focusing on the flyover portion from Ashram to Badarpur, while the third and fourth phases will address the stretch from Badarpur to Ashram.

In preparation for the closure, the Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion. Additionally, heavy and commercial vehicles travelling on Mathura Road towards the Sarita Vihar flyover will face restrictions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Commuters travelling from Ashram on Mathura Road towards Badarpur and Faridabad are advised to use Road No. 13A from the slip road of the Sarita Vihar flyover, followed by a U-turn from Road No. 13A to reach Mathura Road.