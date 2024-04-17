These UP robbers arrive on bikes to rob Delhiites

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested four people, who would come to the national capital from Uttar Pradesh on sophisticated motorcycles to only commit robberies and then skip across the state border to evade arrest.
The accused, identified as Danish, Sameer, Intezar and Zahid, all in their early twenties, even threw chilli powder into the eyes of their victim and stabbed him during their last robbery bid.
Sharing details, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said an attempted robbery on two persons travelling by a scooty was reported at Shastri Park police station. Accordingly, a police team reached the scene where they were informed by one of the victims, a scrap dealer in Mustafabad area, said that he was returning from Chandni Chowk with his brother-in-law on a scooty.
When they reached near Shastri Park furniture market, his brother-in-law told him that someone had tried to snatch his mobile phone from his hand.Then, suddenly, four persons on two motorcycles, their faces covered, overtook and stopped in front of them blocking their way. One of the culprits threw some chilly powder in their eyes and another attacked him with a sharp object which drew blood from from his waist.
When the accused saw a police patrol in the area, they fled from the scene. Accordingly, the police registered a case under appropriate sections of the IPC and began a probe.
The DCP said during the investigation, one motorcycle, used in the commission of crime, was recovered. CCTV footage of the vicinity and possible escape routes of the robbers were examined by a police team. On the basis of gathered information, the cops identified the suspects and later nabbed all four of them.
On interrogation, the accused revealed their desire for a lavish lifestyle, buying new high-end bikes and gadgets, They would specifically come to Delhi from UP on Mondays, on their racing bikes, and mainly target traders, robbing them of cash and valuables.
During the recent robbery, when they noticed the police patrolling the market, they threw chilly powder in the eyes of the victim and attacked one of them with a sharp object, then fleeing from the scene.
Efforts are on to trace their associates and possible involvements in other cases also, the senior official added.