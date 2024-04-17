These UP robbers arrive on bikes to rob Delhiites

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested four people, who would come to the national capital from Uttar Pradesh on sophisticated motorcycles to only commit robberies and then skip across the state border to evade arrest.

The accused, identified as Danish, Sameer, Intezar and Zahid, all in their early twenties, even threw chilli powder into the eyes of their victim and stabbed him during their last robbery bid.

Sharing details, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said an attempted robbery on two persons travelling by a scooty was reported at Shastri Park police station. Accordingly, a police team reached the scene where they were informed by one of the victims, a scrap dealer in Mustafabad area, said that he was returning from Chandni Chowk with his brother-in-law on a scooty.

When they reached near Shastri Park furniture market, his brother-in-law told him that someone had tried to snatch his mobile phone from his hand.Then, suddenly, four persons on two motorcycles, their faces covered, overtook and stopped in front of them blocking their way. One of the culprits threw some chilly powder in their eyes and another attacked him with a sharp object which drew blood from from his waist.