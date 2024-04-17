With Mundka factory fire claiming 27 lives still fresh, safety top priority of residents

NEW DELHI: In the heart of West Delhi’s bustling Mundka Industrial area, a recent inferno engulfed three adjoining factories, stirring memories of a tragic blaze in 2022 that claimed 27 lives and injured 12.

While no lives were lost this time, the incident lays bare the precarious safety standards plaguing this industrial hub.

The swift response of 26 fire engines from the Delhi Fire Service brought the raging flames under control. However, the stark reality of lax safety measures, exemplified by the absence of sanctioned building plans and basic fire safety equipment in the previous incident, looms large.

For the resilient residents of Mundka, predominantly composed of migrant laborers working in small and medium-sized factories, life unfolds amidst haphazard living conditions. Sanju Kumar, a resident of Smarak Park, said, “This locality is completely lacking in basic infrastructure, with drains and sewers overflowing throughout the year. The only reason we continue to live here is that it is close to our place of work.”

Beyond immediate safety concerns, Mundka grapples with a suffocating veil of air pollution, often recording the city’s highest Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. Last year’s alarming peak of 616, classified as hazardous by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has prompted some families to seek refuge elsewhere in Delhi. “Delhi is already infamous for its pollution, but the situation is much worse here. I personally know several families who have relocated to other parts of the city for this very reason,” said Divya Jha, another resident.