With Mundka factory fire claiming 27 lives still fresh, safety top priority of residents

NEW DELHI: In the heart of West Delhi’s bustling Mundka Industrial area, a recent inferno engulfed three adjoining factories, stirring memories of a tragic blaze in 2022 that claimed 27 lives and injured 12.
While no lives were lost this time, the incident lays bare the precarious safety standards plaguing this industrial hub.
The swift response of 26 fire engines from the Delhi Fire Service brought the raging flames under control. However, the stark reality of lax safety measures, exemplified by the absence of sanctioned building plans and basic fire safety equipment in the previous incident, looms large.
For the resilient residents of Mundka, predominantly composed of migrant laborers working in small and medium-sized factories, life unfolds amidst haphazard living conditions. Sanju Kumar, a resident of Smarak Park, said, “This locality is completely lacking in basic infrastructure, with drains and sewers overflowing throughout the year. The only reason we continue to live here is that it is close to our place of work.”
Beyond immediate safety concerns, Mundka grapples with a suffocating veil of air pollution, often recording the city’s highest Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. Last year’s alarming peak of 616, classified as hazardous by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has prompted some families to seek refuge elsewhere in Delhi. “Delhi is already infamous for its pollution, but the situation is much worse here. I personally know several families who have relocated to other parts of the city for this very reason,” said Divya Jha, another resident.
In the political arena, the Mundka assembly constituency, currently represented by the affluent Dharampal Lakra of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stands at a crossroads. Lakra’s staggering declared assets of 292 crores contrast with the stark realities faced by constituents, raising questions about governance priorities and accountability.
Lakra, a businessman, is the richest MLA in Delhi with total declared assets worth 292 crores. He won a landslide victory in 2020 with 53.78% of the vote share. AAP’s Sukhbir Singh Dalal had won the seat in 2015 by winning 57.24% of the vote. In 2013, the seat was won by independent candidate Rambir Shokeen. Azad Singh from the Bhartiya Janata Party was the runner-up in all three elections.
The electoral landscape reflects a dynamic history, with AAP and BJP vying for supremacy. AAP’s Sukhbir Singh Dalal and BJP’s Azad Singh have left indelible marks in past elections, while the broader North West Delhi Parliamentary constituency predominantly favors BJP, signaling a complex interplay of local and national politics.
As the Lok Sabha polls loom, Mundka’s narrative embodies a poignant saga of resilience, aspiration, and the quest for a safer, sustainable tomorrow—a story echoing not just within its boundaries but resonating across the nation’s conscience.”