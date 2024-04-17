Woman who stole, sold luxury cars held from Bihar: Delhi police

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old woman, who used to sell high-end SUVs in Jharkhand and Bihar, which were probably stolen from different parts of the country was arrested after a massive operation, a senior Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Lovely Singh, a resident of Patliputra in Bihar.The cops were able to locate nine SUVs, including Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Alcazar. DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta said the arrest came after one Govind was arrested last year along with a stolen Maruti Brezza.

“Govind revealed that his wife, Lovely, received stolen luxury vehicles from Delhi and had further sold or supplied them to others in Bihar and Jharkhand,” he said.

She said that efforts were made to trace her following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against her, and she was declared a proclaimed offender on December 20, 2023, by a local court in the city.

On April 3, Lovely was arrested from the Patliputra area, and her transit remand was obtained by the Delhi Police.

The accused disclosed that after completing her B.Sc, she initially worked in an insurance company, where she came into contact with individuals involved in the sale and purchase of stolen vehicles.

“She and her husband, Govind, started selling stolen vehicles. She revealed that she was arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in a case involving stolen vehicles and robbery in 2021,” said the DCP.