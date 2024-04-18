AAP alleges MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in Waqf Board-linked case

The AAP has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has taken party's MLA Amanatullah Khan into custody. Khan's detention is reportedly linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Delhi Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are currently at the residence of the Okhla MLA. The Delhi unit of the party has posted on social media that the alleged arrest of Mr. Khan marks another chapter in the "BJP's failed attempts to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party."

It is alleged that Khan, while working as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.



The ED had raided the premises of Khan earlier.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in March had denied anticipatory bail to Khan in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate linking to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.