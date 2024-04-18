AAP has hurt sentiments of Hindus: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi-unit of BJP on Wednesday accused the AAP of using Lord Ram’s name “for political gains” and termed launching a website on Ram’s name as an “insult to the Hindus.”

“The corrupt leaders of the AAP, inundated in corruption, have launched the Ram Rajya website today on the occasion of Ram Navami, which is deeply hurting the people of Delhi,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

He said whether it’s AAP or its leaders, all of them openly opposed the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya until 2022, and CM Arvind Kejriwal continued to oppose temple construction by narrating stories of his grandmothers and said its particularly hurting the feelings of Muslims.

Sachdeva said the people of Delhi are asking Kejriwal thatcan there be such corruption or immorality in Ram Rajya.