AAP, INDIA bloc hold meet to counter BJP on Kejriwal’s arrest

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party orchestrated a ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ ‘Sankalp Sabha’ on Wednesday in the Sangam Vihar locality within the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
Spearheaded by the INDIA bloc candidate Sahiram Pehalwan, the gathering convened with a singular purpose: to rally the local populace in a bid to oust the “dictatorial regime from power”.
This event marked the second instalment among the 200 such meetings slated to unfold across the expanse of Delhi. As attendees voiced their concerns, a recurring sentiment emerged: the BJP’s incarceration of CM Arvind Kejriwal, to stifle distribution of free services to Delhi residents, stands not just against dignity of the CM but as an affront to entire Delhi.
The AAP and INDIA bloc candidate from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Pehalwan, organized a ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in the Sangam Vihar area. During this, he said that the BJP folks know that if Kejriwal is out, the INDIA bloc will win all seven seats in Delhi, and the BJP’s security deposits will be forfeited. Therefore, the central government of the BJP has put a democratically elected popular chief minister in jail, attacking democratic values and the constitutional framework.
The INDIA bloc candidate urged the people that it is the right time to respond to the atrocities and dictatorship of the BJP. If the BJP has the arrogance of power, then we have the right to vote. This time, we will all respond to jail with our votes.
“Since the arrest of the CM, there has been continuous anger among the people towards the central government. The public believes that the same Kejriwal who provided free electricity, free water, good schools-hospitals, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage facilities for the elderly, the BJP has put him in jail so that these facilities are not available to the people. The BJP has not only insulted the CM but also insulted the people of Delhi. In such a situation, the people have decided to bring about a change in the Lok Sabha polls this time,” Pehalwan affirmed.
During this ‘Sankalp Sabha’ organized on the occasion of the pious day of ‘Ram Navami’, Pehalwan appealed to the public that by pressing the ‘jhadu’ button, they should tell the BJP that the people will not tolerate sending Kejriwal to jail, who is realising the vision of ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi and Punjab.