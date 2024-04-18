AAP, INDIA bloc hold meet to counter BJP on Kejriwal’s arrest

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party orchestrated a ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ ‘Sankalp Sabha’ on Wednesday in the Sangam Vihar locality within the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Spearheaded by the INDIA bloc candidate Sahiram Pehalwan, the gathering convened with a singular purpose: to rally the local populace in a bid to oust the “dictatorial regime from power”.

This event marked the second instalment among the 200 such meetings slated to unfold across the expanse of Delhi. As attendees voiced their concerns, a recurring sentiment emerged: the BJP’s incarceration of CM Arvind Kejriwal, to stifle distribution of free services to Delhi residents, stands not just against dignity of the CM but as an affront to entire Delhi.

The AAP and INDIA bloc candidate from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Pehalwan, organized a ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in the Sangam Vihar area. During this, he said that the BJP folks know that if Kejriwal is out, the INDIA bloc will win all seven seats in Delhi, and the BJP’s security deposits will be forfeited. Therefore, the central government of the BJP has put a democratically elected popular chief minister in jail, attacking democratic values and the constitutional framework.

The INDIA bloc candidate urged the people that it is the right time to respond to the atrocities and dictatorship of the BJP. If the BJP has the arrogance of power, then we have the right to vote. This time, we will all respond to jail with our votes.