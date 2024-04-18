‘AAP ka Ram rajya’, new website to showcase work

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday launched a website to highlight the work done by the party in Delhi and other states.

Titled ‘aapkaramrajya’ (AAP ka Ram rajya or AAP government inspired by Lord Ram), the party said the website will showcase the party’s concept of “Ram Rajya”.

“On the occasion of Ram Navami, we are launching the website that gives details of what is the concept of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal on Ram rajya set up by Lord Ram and repeatedly mentioned by Mahatma Gandhi. In this rajya, there is no inequality, everyone’s comforts and facilities are taken care of. Kejriwal has done amazing work in Delhi to make the dream of ram rajya come true and has set an example for the entire country and the world,” party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things—good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women—in the last 10 years for realising ‘ram rajya’,” Singh said.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, the senior AAP leader alleged baseless cases were filed against him based on false statements.

Singh, who is in judicial custody in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

“And behind this is the ill will in the mind of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), a feeling of revenge and a feeling that we cannot do what Kejriwal is doing. That is, the matter of education, health, electricity, water, reducing the hardships in people’s lives, free bus travel for women, financial assistance of ` 1000. We cannot do the work that the Delhi CM is doing, so catch him and put him in jail,” he alleged.

Atishi , reciting a verse from the Ramcharitamanas, said, “Just like Lord Ram fulfilled all his promises amid hardships, Kejriwal is fighting all the difficulties and working for the people and fulfilling his promises in the same manner.”