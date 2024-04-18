BJP slams AAP for questioning EC impartiality

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday criticised the AAP for referring to the Election Commission (EC) as an “extended wing” of the BJP and questioning the commission’s impartiality.

“This is not the first instance where a leader of “AAP” has raised questions about the impartiality of the EC. Chief Minister Kejriwal himself too had questioned the impartiality of not only the poll body but also of the courts of law on several occasions,” Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Responding to the remarks by AAP spokeswoman Priyanka Kakkar, the BJP leader said the impartiality of the EC is globally recognised, and its representatives are invited to other countries to spread the word of democracy. “Before questioning the impartiality of the EC, AAP leaders should remember that they too have won three elections in Delhi and one in Punjab under this very EC,” Kapoor said.