Delhi HC seeks govt report on measures to deal with bomb threats in schools

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court recently sought a report from the Delhi government in response to a petition filed by a parent seeking direction for a “detailed action plan” to deal with bomb threats in city schools.

In case there is a real threat, then there should be a “proper response plan which can be uniformly implemented” across the schools, the plea said referring to a incident in Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, on April 26, 2023.

Some miscreant sent an email in relation to the presence of bomb in DPS Mathura Road school premises” leading to chaos, and mental and emotional trauma for all, said the plea, adding that it turned out to be a hoax.

In its April 1 order, a single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad observed, “Though a reply has been filed on behalf of Delhi Police, no reply has been filed on behalf of GNCTD (Government of NCT of Delhi). The reply of GNCTD is necessary for laying down a proper and detailed action plan to deal with bombthreats and other disasters to ensure the safety of children studying in schools. The GNCTD is directed to file the status report positively on or before April 29, 2024.”