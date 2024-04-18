Delhi: Lovely holds meeting with leaders to draw poll strategy

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party to draw up a roadmap for the Lok Sabha election campaigns, a statement said.

The meeting was held to assign duty to Congress leaders and workers not only in the constituencies of the three Congress candidates but also in the constituencies of the four INDIA bloc partners as well, it said.

Lovely said the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates are standing on very strong wickets and they are sure to sweep all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

“Congress leaders and workers will extensively cover the Lok Sabha constituencies, and hold regular interaction with the voters door-to-door, as people have now understood the need for change, and the certain victory of the India Alliance to come to power at the Centre,” he said.

The DPCC chief also said that the 10-year rule of the BJP was the worst example of hollow promises, as people have been tormented in every which way possible by the Modi Government.

“People suffering from record-breaking inflation, unemployment and economic crisis. Now they are looking for change, as the BJP MPs had totally neglected Delhi in the past ten years, and people were tired of the misrule of the Modi Government,” he added.

Prominent among those who attended the campaign strategy meeting were former Delhi Ministers Haroon Yusuf and Raj Kumar Chauhan, ex-MLA Anil Bhardwaj, Jitender Kumar Kochar and senior party leader Chattar Singh.

Congress in alliance with AAP in Delhi is contesting Northwest, Northeast and Chandni Chowk seats.