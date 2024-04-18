Delhi: Woman kills self by jumping from second floor

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a paying guest accommodation in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and had been preparing for competitive exams for the last 10 years in Delhi. The police received a PCR call regarding a woman jumping from the second floor of a paying guest accommodation in the Mukherjee Nagar area at around 3:20 pm. A team was immediately rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The police team took the woman to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, they said. During the initial probe, the woman had been staying in PG for the last few months, they said. She was also a YouTuber.