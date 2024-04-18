Just for the Record

Isn’t it fascinating that music comes out of a piece of plastic when you put a needle on it?” says Nishant Mittal by way of greeting as he puts a record on the turntable, the second we walk into his vinyl store.

When you hear ‘vinyl’, what you immediately think of is nostalgia, a feeling of something old and familiar—even if you’ve never touched vinyl yourself. And you get plenty of that at the 28-year-old’s recently opened store in Shahpur Jat. The bright yellow sign, decorated with truck art inside the store, reads “Digging In India”. “‘Digging’ is what we call finding old records, so I named my store after that very act,” says Mittal.

Getting started

It was Jeff Valla, an American musician, neuroscientist and a friend of Mittal living in India, who introduced him to these records around nine years ago. “Jeff handed me a stack of records. It was a mix of all genres. Before that, I had only seen them in movies. He also taught me the skill of digging for records,” he says. “That moment, when I held them, was like love at first sight.” But even as his fascination with records grew, he soon realised that not much information is available about them online in India. So, Mittal started an Instagram channel, ‘Digging In India’, where he shared interesting information about his collection.

“For the first few years, I was still figuring out how to procure these old records. But once I started posting about them online, I came in touch with many collectors and sellers who shared the same interest,” he says.