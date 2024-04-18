Much ado about vada-pav

In the times where social media algorithms and trends define what one must consume, there is no way that you wouldn’t have come across the video of a distressed woman from Delhi, claiming to be threatened by the authorities for her roadside cart. Her anguish touched a chord with some and before she knew it, the video went viral. Overnight, Chandrika Gera Dixit turned into a meme and was labelled ‘Delhi Vada-Pav Girl’. Honestly, I am not here to add fuel to the fire, but I do wish to talk about and understand Delhi’s growing love for ‘vada-pav’ - a snack typically associated with Mumbai.

Delhi’s street food is a kaleidoscope of India’s various regions. From chole-bhature and paratha stalls, to the Tibetan momos, which have become the preferred choice of snack amongst the younger generations, to the Laphing, which is making its way out of Majnu ka Tila, and of course, the litti-chokha from Bihar, which became a staple outside corporate offices almost a decade back and tickled many taste-buds that today we see more eateries dedicated to Bihari cuisine, than ever before. The latest entrant to this party of street staples is the humble vada-pav.

Around 15 years back when I shifted to Delhi from Mumbai for my undergraduate studies, I struggled to find vada-pav. I remember a friend mocked my choice of food, terming it as ‘poor man’s food’. In the ostentatious food world of Delhi, vada pav had no place because it was not considered aspirational enough to be consumed. Honestly, I could’ve felt hurt, but I knew better, for my friend wasn’t completely off-track in her assessment of the vada-pav.

In Mumbai, we often joke that the city runs on vada-pav and cutting chai. Termed as a ‘common man’s staple’, it was birthed near Dadar station in the 1960s at Ashok Vaidya’s stall, today known as ‘Ashok Vada-Pav’. It was a quick bite of carbohydrates with vada made of spicy potato mash, stuffed between a ladi-pav that has been lathered with garlic chutney. It became a staple amongst the textile mill workers and commuters in the region. It quickly spread throughout Mumbai, becoming city’s staple food for its working class.