Poll war on screen: Rivals target opponents with cartoons, memes, posts

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political parties apparently can be seen using social media to showcase their achievements.

Call surveys have begun, cartoon and memes competition is all over on social media as every political party is trying to have its upper hand in terms of wooing voters.

The BJP4Delhi page on Instagram has been targeting Congress and AAP leaders by calling their houses as ‘Corruption ki dukaan’. Meanwhile BJP’s facebook page has posters of Kejriwal with captions like- ‘I am the kingpin of liquor scam’; ‘Give your resignation’ etc. It clearly seems that BJP’s war is only against AAP in Delhi.

However, the Congress page on Instagram can be seen avoiding any blame games or any post targeting any particular party. Instead their posts are focused on their own achievements and highlighting what the party has been doing or will do forthe people.

Similarly the hashtag #AAPDelhi can be seen trending on social media with all their leaders trying to get sympathy votes this year by showing how Kejriwal brought a change in the national capital and trying to inculcate among voters that the city needs him back. Aam Aadmi Party has been running a campaign under the banner ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ and several AAP leaders have been holding programmes under this banner.

Besides the social media war, some unsolicited phone calls are being made to voters these days, where a pre-recorded message is played to them, asking them to reveal which political party and their particular leaders they would vote for.

Users are given three options to press the button corresponding to the party leader of their choice. However when a user presses any button, the call immediately gets disconnected. Going by the netizens who are sharing their experiences on social media, some people are getting such calls twice a day if they couldn’t press the button for the first time.

In Delhi, the BJP has replaced its all sitting MPs except Manoj Tiwari from North East constituency. On the other hand, AAP and Congress has formed an alliance with a 4: 3 seat sharing agreement. Both the parties have declared their candidates for the elections slated on May 25, the sixth phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.