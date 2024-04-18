Special polling stations for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrants

NEW DELHI: Special polling stations will be created for the displaced community of Kashmiri migrants who fled the Valley and settled in the city in the late 80s to escape terrorism, officials from the Chief Electoral Office, Delhi told this newspaper.

The community will be provided four special polling stations where the eligible members can vote for the three constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir where they originally belonged, officials added.

“The migrants will be able to use the polling stations to vote for candidates who are in the fray at Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri on the dates these constituencies go to polls,” a senior official from the Delhi poll body said.

“While we would provide a space and manpower to conduct the voting, other arrangements such as verification of the voters and movement of the EVMs will be taken care of by the J&K administration,” the official added.

Besides Delhi, such special polling stations will also be created at 22 other locations. Of them, 21 are in Jammu while one is in Udhampur.