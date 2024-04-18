Star struck

Today, we live in an age where our OTT platforms show us personalised covers for shows and movies to increase the chances of us watching them. In an age of hyper-personalisation, how can jewellery, known to speak for our identities, not be in the forefront? Whether it’s Deepika Padukone’s classy Capricorn-inspired necklace, Taylor Swift’s iconic Sagittarius-themed clutch or Jennifer Lopez’s black gown with a constellation of all zodiac signs at the recent premiere of her movie This is Me…Now, personalised zodiac accessories are all the rage. Maya Varma, co-founder of a jewellery brand in the city points out that while fashion trends are ephemeral, personalised jewellery, especially zodiac-themed, is seeing a rise.

“Certain trends stay for a couple of years, and personalised jewellery is something like that. We have seen it rising again because you see a lot of celebrities wearing personalised jewellery,” says Verma, whose collection of zodiac-themed accessories, including necklaces, rings and bracelets, are priced between Rs 999 and Rs 4,250.

Varma emphasises the role of zodiac jewellery in fostering a sense of belonging, saying, “When you’re wearing your zodiac sign, it’s a reminder of your strengths and weaknesses. For those who believe in zodiacs, it’s more like being a part of a group and a community.” Pallavi Foley, a bespoke jewellery designer, observes a broader trend of personal connection in jewellery. From zodiac signs to Chinese zodiac years, clients desire pieces that narrate their unique stories.