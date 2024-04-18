Star struck

Today, we live in an age where our OTT platforms show us personalised covers for shows and movies to increase the chances of us watching them. In an age of hyper-personalisation, how can jewellery, known to speak for our identities, not be in the forefront? Whether it’s Deepika Padukone’s classy Capricorn-inspired necklace, Taylor Swift’s iconic Sagittarius-themed clutch or Jennifer Lopez’s black gown with a constellation of all zodiac signs at the recent premiere of her movie This is Me…Now, personalised zodiac accessories are all the rage. Maya Varma, co-founder of a jewellery brand in the city points out that while fashion trends are ephemeral, personalised jewellery, especially zodiac-themed, is seeing a rise.
“Certain trends stay for a couple of years, and personalised jewellery is something like that. We have seen it rising again because you see a lot of celebrities wearing personalised jewellery,” says Verma, whose collection of zodiac-themed accessories, including necklaces, rings and bracelets, are priced between Rs 999 and Rs 4,250.
Varma emphasises the role of zodiac jewellery in fostering a sense of belonging, saying, “When you’re wearing your zodiac sign, it’s a reminder of your strengths and weaknesses. For those who believe in zodiacs, it’s more like being a part of a group and a community.” Pallavi Foley, a bespoke jewellery designer, observes a broader trend of personal connection in jewellery. From zodiac signs to Chinese zodiac years, clients desire pieces that narrate their unique stories.
“The trend is about wearing what you believe in. People want to wear something more than a beautiful piece of jewellery, something that connects to them at different levels, and makes them feel stronger,” she says.
The fascination with zodiac fashion reflects a collective journey towards self-expression and belonging, resonating with a younger generation seeking to align the stars in their favour. Gazal Kharbanda, a 24-year-old accessory designer, has also begun to delve into zodiac signs as she is growing.
“For me, this trend is more about just having faith and starting to believe there’s something bigger out there,” says Kharabanda, adding, “This trend is more so on the lines of the fact that we as a generation are moving towards individuality. And like social media is one of the platforms, wherein people want to be seen and want to stand out for who they are. Zodiac jewellery is something that adds to that. So, if you’re a Capricorn and you’re wearing a necklace of the sun sign, that might define you as a calm person. It’s like an unsaid introduction.”