Three arrested in killing of cab driver in road-rage incident near Red Fort

NEW DELHI: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for robbing and killing a 36-year-old cab driver near the Red Fort two days back, a Delhi Police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused had also shot at a passer-by, an eye witness. Three of the four accused were identified as Anita alias Ruksar (28), Sajid (19), and Salman (24). Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M. K. Meena said information was received from LNJP hospital on Monday at 1.50 a.m. that Mohammad Shaqib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, had been admitted after suffering gunshot wounds, along with one Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.

During treatment, Shaqib, who sustained a gunshot injury in his upper abdomen, succumbed to injuries, while Khush is still undergoing treatment. The cops registered a case and began probing the incident. Investigations revealed that around 12.00 am, a car collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta Rail red light.

“The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the car and the rickshaw drivers. Bystanders intervened, resulting in three men assaulting the car driver, stealing his mobile phone, and pick-pocketing cash from the rickshaw driver,” said the DCP.