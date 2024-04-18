Three arrested in killing of cab driver in road-rage incident near Red Fort
NEW DELHI: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for robbing and killing a 36-year-old cab driver near the Red Fort two days back, a Delhi Police officer said on Wednesday.
The accused had also shot at a passer-by, an eye witness. Three of the four accused were identified as Anita alias Ruksar (28), Sajid (19), and Salman (24). Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M. K. Meena said information was received from LNJP hospital on Monday at 1.50 a.m. that Mohammad Shaqib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, had been admitted after suffering gunshot wounds, along with one Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.
During treatment, Shaqib, who sustained a gunshot injury in his upper abdomen, succumbed to injuries, while Khush is still undergoing treatment. The cops registered a case and began probing the incident. Investigations revealed that around 12.00 am, a car collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta Rail red light.
“The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the car and the rickshaw drivers. Bystanders intervened, resulting in three men assaulting the car driver, stealing his mobile phone, and pick-pocketing cash from the rickshaw driver,” said the DCP.
Amid the commotion, a scooty rider shot Shaqib, the cab driver, and fired towards the gathered public, injuring a bystander. The assailants fled, with two men and a woman on the scooty heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station, while another disappeared in the crowd. Through the CCTV footage, the scooty’s number was identified, but upon verification, it was discovered that it had a duplicate number.
The cops observed the accused taking an auto-rickshaw, prompting them to question auto-rickshaw drivers for leads, which led them to the Shastri Nagar area. “Investigations revealed that the woman seen in the CCTV footage was the sister of one Sunita, a resident of Yamuna Bazar who had relocated to Loni and had been previously arrested in an attempted murder case,” said the DCP. While carrying out raids in Ansar Vihar, Loni, the police learnt that she had passed away around six months ago, and her mother and sister, Anita, were residing in Bawana.” This led to further investigations, eventually pinpointing Anita and her mother’s whereabouts in the Khajuri Khas area.