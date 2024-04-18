Three minor boys drown in Haiderpur water treatment plant

NEW DELHI: Three minor boys, aged between around 13-15 years, drowned in the Munak canal near Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi on Wednesday, an officer said.

According to the officer, they received a police control room (PCR) call around 3.30 pm at KNK Marg police station regarding the drowning of three boys in the Munak canal near Haiderpur water treatment plant.

“Upon receiving the call, a police team promptly arrived at the scene. Subsequently, teams from the Fire Brigade and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also reached the location,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said.

A rescue operation was initiated and the bodies were retrieved from the canal.

“The unconscious boys were rushed to Dr BSA Hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them brought dead,” the officer said, adding the bodies were then transferred to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The officer further said that the boys were residents of Bhalswa Dairy.

As per preliminary investigation, they had entered the canal to bathe and accidentally drowned.

“Further investigation into the incident is on,” the DCP added.