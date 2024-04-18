Wife, brother-in-law stabbed to death by man in Shakarpur

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman was found murdered along with her brother at her in-laws house in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Wednesday, an official said.

The bodies of the siblings were discovered by the deceased woman’s father-in-law on Wednesday morning in his house at street no 3, Shakarpur. The woman’s two-year-old son was found weeping on the bed.

Sharing details of the double murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said a PCR call was received at Shakarpur Police station at 10.11 am in which the caller stated that there has been a fight and someone is injured.

The police immediately reached the scene to find the siblings dead. They were identified as Kamlesh Holkar (30), a teacher at a school in Ghaziabad, and her brother Ram Pratap Singh (18), a Class 12 student. Both were found in a pool of blood on the second floor of a residential building.

The DCP said Ram Pratap arrived in Delhi from his native place in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his nephew’s birthday. “Prima facie it is suspected that Holkar and her husband, Shreyansh Kumar Pal, got into an argument on Tuesday night following which he fatally stabbed his wife and her brother,” the officer said.