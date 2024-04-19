Are you game?

As election fever grips the nation, it is time for a new political game, played for lower stakes perhaps, but not less arresting. Designed by Siddhant Chand, 37, a board game designer from Mumbai, and Manthan Anand, 26, a political strategist from Delhi, ‘Kursi’, a political strategy card game, is set to be launched right before the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Though played at leisure across civilisations and eras, board games require heavy-duty strategising; they are not merely games of luck. They involve planning and at times, pivoting. Whether it is the royal game of Ur from ancient Mesopotamia, Mahjong of the Qing dynasty, or Pachisi, mentioned in the Mahabharata as Pasha, and avidly played by the Mughals, these games have endured.

“I never thought I would get into designing board games,” says Anand, who approached Chand on LinkedIn last February with the idea of developing a board game based on politics. “I knew Siddhant from his previous work, especially Chai Garam (a game based on how to push your product, tea, in a mela), so I approached him on LinkedIn with the idea of developing a political game. And here we are today,” Anand says.

Delhi politics

Anand grew up in Delhi and studied at the University of Delhi. “Delhi, being the epicentre of politics, and the North Campus (of DU) being a politically active campus, I was always aware of political shifts and changes,” he says. However, being a politically aware student and being a student who is active in politics is not the same things. In 2016, Mani Shankar Aiyar, a former member of parliament visited his alma mater, St Stephen’s College. “When he walked into the cafeteria, I asked him if we (he and his friends) could sit and chat with him. We discussed some very important issues, one of which was the involvement of youth in politics,” he says.

His interaction with political figures such as MP Shashi Tharoor and MLA Sachin Pilot also broadened Anand’s political understanding. “Through these interactions, I realised that even though there will always be a first-time voter, and there are people who always vote, their involvement after the elections is next to nothing and their overall understanding of politics is not nuanced,” he says. This thought, says Anand, stayed with him as he went on to become a ministerial advisor to the Delhi government after seven years; at present, he works as an advisor to Kailash Gahlot, Delhi’s transport minister.