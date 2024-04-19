Delhi's education department issues advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Education Department has issued an advisory for city schools and children on the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases (dengue and malaria). The notification, issued on Thursday, states that nodal officers will be appointed in each school to monitor the activities carried out under the program.

“The season for vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Malaria in Delhi has started. These are mosquito-generated diseases that can sometimes reach epidemic proportions if preventive measures are not taken. To control this, all heads of government, government-aided, and private unaided recognized schools are directed to share the awareness instructions provided in the circular with the students and school staff to follow at home, as well as the necessary actions to be taken at the school level. In the case of students on summer holiday, heads of schools are to utilize social media, mass messaging, email, etc.,” the notification read.

Students have been advised to wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellents. Schools have been asked to apply wire mesh on windows to prevent the entry of mosquitoes, if possible.