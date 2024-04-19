Delhi's education department issues advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Education Department has issued an advisory for city schools and children on the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases (dengue and malaria). The notification, issued on Thursday, states that nodal officers will be appointed in each school to monitor the activities carried out under the program.
“The season for vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Malaria in Delhi has started. These are mosquito-generated diseases that can sometimes reach epidemic proportions if preventive measures are not taken. To control this, all heads of government, government-aided, and private unaided recognized schools are directed to share the awareness instructions provided in the circular with the students and school staff to follow at home, as well as the necessary actions to be taken at the school level. In the case of students on summer holiday, heads of schools are to utilize social media, mass messaging, email, etc.,” the notification read.
Students have been advised to wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellents. Schools have been asked to apply wire mesh on windows to prevent the entry of mosquitoes, if possible.
“Cover all water tanks and containers with well-fitted lids to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. All overhead and other water tanks/containers should be kept properly covered with lids, and overflow pipes/air vents should be covered with wire mesh or cloth. All coolers should be scrubbed and cleaned once a week and left dry before refilling with water. In coolers that cannot be emptied, add one tablespoon of petroleum or diesel. Remove all unused containers, junk materials, and tires,” the advisory read.
The Head of Schools may also depute class teachers or any assigned teacher to share the awareness instructions with all students and carry out suggested activities including poster making, slogan writing, street plays (Nukkad Natak), and poem recitation. Reports of activities undertaken will be submitted by each school to their respective Zonal DDEs.
Regular checks of school buildings will be conducted systematically, during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, any scrap, stagnant water, and other potential breeding sites will be thoroughly checked to ensure prevention of mosquito breeding.
Pictorials and handouts may be distributed among students for better awareness, the advisory also stated.