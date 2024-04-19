ED questions Amanatullah for hours in Waqf Board case

NEW DELHI: The ED on Thursday questioned AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan for several hours over alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board money laundering case, days after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Khan (50) is MLA from Okhla. He presented himself before the probe agency’s office at 11 am. “I just followed the rules when I was the chairman of the Waqf Board and did everything after taking legal opinion as per the new Act that came into existence in 2013,” Khan told reporters before entering the ED office.

The SC in its April 15 order refused any relief to Khan and voiced its displeasure over the MLA skipping ED summonses. “What has happened is this... Repeated summons were issued and you did not appear. That’s wrong. How can we condone that,” the bench asked his advocate.

The money laundering case against Khan stems from a CBI FIR and Delhi Police complaints. The case pertains to a property worth Rs 36 crore in Okhla being allegedly acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash. During the probe, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI.