Four eggs, mangoes: Delhi CM’s ‘diet’ regimen sparks ED-AAP duel

NEW DELHI: The ED on Thursday told a court that CM Arvind Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for bail.

However, the AAP alleged that the government has withheld insulin from CM Arvind Kejriwal for 28 days, raising serious concerns about his health. The party said that despite being on an insulin reversal routine, Kejriwal’s treatment was abruptly halted after his arrest, resulting in a worrying increase in his blood sugar level, which has now reached up to 300.

The court sought a medical report from Tihar Jail authorities and listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the ED misled the court about Kejriwal’s consumption of tea with sugar, sweets, and bananas. “Sugar patients are always advised to keep chocolate, toffee, and bananas with them for an emergency,” Atishi said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the CM is aware that the evidence is against him, so it is difficult for him to obtain bail through normal means, therefore, he is increasing his blood sugar levels.

The ED presented before the court documents, including a letter from Tihar’s Chief Medical Officer seeking dietary advice for Kejriwal. According to submissions made by the ED before special judge Rakesh Syal of Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, Kejriwal has been consuming foods high in sugars and carbohydrates since April 2.

The disclosed diet regimen, as per ED, includes four eggs, two bananas, and sweetened tea for breakfast, along with Namkeen Bhujiya, a snack, among other items. The lunch consists of rice, potatoes, tea, and fruits, including mangoes, consumed regularly.