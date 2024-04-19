Induction of retired nurses in senior posts denying promotions to staff: AIGNF

NEW DELHI: Nursing associations in the city alleged that to meet the shortage of nursing officers, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is employing retired nurses for posts of senior nursing officers, thus snatching the opportunities from those already working.

“We have received information from our affiliated units that MCD-managed hospitals’ administrations is giving undue advantage to retired nurses over the rights of regular employees with malafide intention,” said the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) in a letter to L-G VK Saxena.

“Some of the retired nursing personnel have been reemployed in MCD hospitals to meet the shortage of nursing officers. They are employed against the post of nursing officers. However, hospital administration is posting them in place of senior nursing officers,” the letter said.

However, the association clarified while it doesn’t have any objection to the reemployment of retired nurses, they should work in the same post for which they are reemployed and not on promotional posts.

“The post of Deputy Nursing Superintendent, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, and Senior Nursing Officers are promotional everywhere. Surprisingly, MCD hospitals have made their own rules and the process of recruiting retired nursing personnel against these posts. This is unethical and against the regulations,” nurses said.

According to association, the situation will affect careers of nurses who have been waiting eagerly for promotions, especially those who joined in 1986 and are at the verge of retirement. “Many of them have already retired and retiring without a single promotion. There are no promotions,” the letter read.

“The above-mentioned matter is of very serious nature and will not resolve without your intervention,” the association urged the L-G.