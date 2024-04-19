Kejriwal wants bail on medical grounds: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Thursday said the information provided by the investigative agency to the court regarding Arvind Kejriwal, who is imprisoned, is startling.

“Kejriwal’s weight has increased by one kilogram while in jail, which is allegedly part of a well-planned conspiracy to facilitate his release on medical grounds,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

He said that despite having type 2 diabetes, Kejriwal is continuously ordering sweets and mangoes from home while in jail. He added that the Chief Minister is aware that the evidence held by the investigative agencies is against him, making it difficult for him to obtain bail through normal means, and therefore, he is deliberately increasing his blood sugar levels.

Alleging that Kejriwal has dubious character, he said, “On one hand, a website named Ram Rajya has been launched, and the leader of the AAP portrays himself as a devotee of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. On the other hand, Kejriwal is consuming eggs during Navratri inside the jail.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal has realized that the ED case against him is so strong that he is unlikely to get bail in the coming months; therefore, he is eager to get out on medical bail, even at the risk of harming his health.

Tiwari also stated that Delhi’s Tihar Jail is under the Kejriwal government, so the Chief Minister is easily managing facilities and unchecked food supply. “In the interest of both respect for the jail manual and the health of the Chief Minister himself, it is necessary that Kejriwal be shifted to a jail outside Delhi, not under the jurisdiction of an AAP government.”