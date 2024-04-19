Leaders behind bars: Named star campaigners, but can they vote?

NEW DELHI: Of late Delhi prisons have seen some high-profile entrants, including the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha. All are under judicial custody in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Even as the CM remains in jail, his party has put him as the star campaigner for the Lok Sabha elections. Not only he but also Sisodia and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who are in Tihar jail, are part of the list.

How will they campaign? Only the party can tell, but can they vote? Probably not. If Kejriwal remains in judicial custody till May 26, he will not be allowed to vote. Voting will be conducted in Delhi on May 25.

As per Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act, no person shall vote at any election if he is confined in a prison, whether under a sentence or transportation or otherwise, or is in the lawful custody of the police.