Over 60% ballot voting held in Ghaziabad

NEW DELHI: Nearly 60 per cent of postal ballot voting for categories of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and those aged over 85 years has been conducted in Ghaziabad so far, election officials said on Thursday.

Under the exercise, 285 voters who got registered themeselves under the two categories voted at their homes.

As many as 480 such individuals had opted for postal voting happening for the first time for the two categories in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Of them, 329 are those aged over 85 years and 151 are PwD.

“The voting conducted peacefully so far under the supervision of election officers and security personnel,” a senior official from the district administration said.

Officials said that 14 teams have been formed to conduct voting at the homes of such voters with which started from April 16 and would continue till April 21.

The teams comprise a presiding officer, a Centre-appointed micro-observer, a cameraperson to record the process and security personnel.

The timings for home voting has been set from 9 am to 5 pm. Voters will have to write name of the candidates they are voting for on a paper.