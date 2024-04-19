Two held for killing man in broad daylight in Seelampur

NEW DELHI: Two criminals, who wanted to become famous as a gang, were arrested for killing a man in the national capital after he refused to pay an extortion amount, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Salman alias Faizan alias Nata, 20, and Shoaib alias Mastan, 20.

Their arrest came after one 35-year-old Shahnawaz was shot from point blank range on April 12 in Kabari market E-block in northeast Delhi.

“Shahnawaz, a resident of New Seelampur, had sustained a gunshot injury to his head. He was rushed to JPC Hospital and then referred to LNJP Hospital. The entry wound was from the back of head, occipital region, and exit wound was on the left side temporal region,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The injured was taken to JPC hospital from where he was shifted to LNJP hospital for the treatment, however, on April 13, Shahnawaz succumbed to his injuries.

During the probe, the police team mounted technical surveillance and further scanned and analysed CCTV cameras installed in the area. “On the basis of collected intelligence, the team laid a trap in the Welcome area and nabbed Salman and Shoaib,” the DCP added.

Upon questioning, the duo revealed that the victim Shahnawaz was in the business of fairy wheel and swings for children during festivals.

“The accused wanted to become famous as a gang and planned to extort protection money from him and they fired a shot from close range and the bullet pierced through his head,” said DCP Tirkey.