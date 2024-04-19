Will win all seven seats, BJP knows it is losing in Delhi: Gopal Rai

How does your party assess the competition from the BJP candidates?

The BJP knows it is losing elections in Delhi. That’s why they have changed six out of the seven MPs. In the last 10 years, not one of these BJP parliamentarians were seen on ground; there was little contribution from them towards public welfare. Therefore, now, they have introduced six fresh faces in the fray. However, it would hardly help as there is significant anti-incumbency against them.

The party issued a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat, featuring the names of top leaders who are currently lodged in jail. Will they be available for campaign? And when will the AAP release the names of Delhi campaigners?

People know that our top leaders were arrested in false cases, with the malicious intent of preventing them from campaigning for the party. But we are hopeful; how Sanjay Singh was released on bail, others too will get bail and join the election campaign. We released the list for Gujarat since elections there are scheduled in the early phases. In Delhi, elections will be held in the sixth phase; the party will release the list accordingly. The list of Delhi campaigners will also feature names of local leaders like Gujarat list did.

When will the party release its manifesto and on what lines will it be formulated?

We are already raising the issue of the authoritarian attitude of the BJP-ruled Centre, and its disregard for democratic principles. We are also informing the people on the work done by our governments in Delhi and Punjab and promising to replicate this model of welfare on the national level. All our concerns and promises are in the public domain; but a manifesto will be released in the coming days.