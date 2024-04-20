AAP, Congress to launch joint poll campaign soon: Rai

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc partners, AAP and Congress, will likely start joint campaigns in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the coming days.

“We have already begun our campaign, and the Congress party, after announcing its candidates, has also started reaching the voters. As far as the joint campaign is concerned, we will start holding it in the coming days. Our motive is to grab all seven seats from the BJP’s clutches. Our alliance is fighting together,, and we are united on the the ground,” AAP state convener Gopal Rai said on Friday.

AAP is campaigning on the ground through padyatras, sankal sabhas, and door-to-door meetings by MLAs and MP candidates.

Senior Congress leader Khavinder Singh Captain informed that the party is engaged in detailed discussions to devise a comprehensive joint campaign strategy. “We are in the process of forming a joint coordination team for the election campaign, with committees at various levels. These committees will include MLAs, councillors, and leaders from both parties. Our aim is clear- to defeat the BJP on all seven seats,” Captain affirmed.