AAP, Congress to launch joint poll campaign soon: Rai

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc partners, AAP and Congress, will likely start joint campaigns in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the coming days.
“We have already begun our campaign, and the Congress party, after announcing its candidates, has also started reaching the voters. As far as the joint campaign is concerned, we will start holding it in the coming days. Our motive is to grab all seven seats from the BJP’s clutches. Our alliance is fighting together,, and we are united on the the ground,” AAP state convener Gopal Rai said on Friday.
AAP is campaigning on the ground through padyatras, sankal sabhas, and door-to-door meetings by MLAs and MP candidates.
Senior Congress leader Khavinder Singh Captain informed that the party is engaged in detailed discussions to devise a comprehensive joint campaign strategy. “We are in the process of forming a joint coordination team for the election campaign, with committees at various levels. These committees will include MLAs, councillors, and leaders from both parties. Our aim is clear- to defeat the BJP on all seven seats,” Captain affirmed.
Days after forming an alliance with the AAP in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said there would be a joint campaign in the city and a team from both sides would be formed.
A panel under the chairmanship of former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra will be formed, and several former Delhi ministers of late Sheila Dikshit will be a part of it. The committee will include senior leaders Haroon Yusuf, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Mukesh Sharma, Jai Kishan, and Ramesh Kuma.
On March 31, INDIA bloc allies held a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in a show of unity and solidarity over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED in connection with alleged excise policy scam.
Seat sharing
The Congress and the AAP will contest the Lok Sabha polls under the 4:3 seat sharing agreement. The AAP will contest from the New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi, and Northwest Delhi