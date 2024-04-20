Admissions to PG courses in DU to begin April 25, mid-May for undergrads

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) will kick off the application process for admission to its postgraduate programme next week. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, the university is commencing the PG application process for the 2024-25 academic year on April 25, and for undergraduate programmes from mid-May.

PG admissions at the University will be open for 82 courses. Additionally, the university will also open the registration window for three BTech programmes and two five-year integrated programmes.

Admission to BTech programmes this year will be through the Joint Entrance Examination, while for BA LLB, it will be through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Dean of Admissions, Prof. Haneet Gandhi, provided detailed information on admissions for 2024-25, stating that this year admissions will be available for a total of 13,500 postgraduate seats (including NCWEB), 120 seats each for three B.Tech programmes, and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses. This time, MA Hindu Studies, MA Public Health, MA Chinese Studies, MA Korean Studies, and Master in Fine Arts have been included in PG admissions, he added.