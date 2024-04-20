Admissions to PG courses in DU to begin April 25, mid-May for undergrads

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) will kick off the application process for admission to its postgraduate programme next week. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, the university is commencing the PG application process for the 2024-25 academic year on April 25, and for undergraduate programmes from mid-May.
PG admissions at the University will be open for 82 courses. Additionally, the university will also open the registration window for three BTech programmes and two five-year integrated programmes.
Admission to BTech programmes this year will be through the Joint Entrance Examination, while for BA LLB, it will be through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).
Dean of Admissions, Prof. Haneet Gandhi, provided detailed information on admissions for 2024-25, stating that this year admissions will be available for a total of 13,500 postgraduate seats (including NCWEB), 120 seats each for three B.Tech programmes, and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses. This time, MA Hindu Studies, MA Public Health, MA Chinese Studies, MA Korean Studies, and Master in Fine Arts have been included in PG admissions, he added.
Last year, the university proposed to begin joint degree, dual degree, and joint research programmes. It accepted applications for UG and PG admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). While the CUET PG 2024 results have been released, the CUET UG exam will be held in May.
This year, the CUET PG examination was conducted in March 11- 28 for approximately 4,62,603 unique registered candidates. A total of 190 universities (central/state/private and others), including DU, are featuring in CUET PG this year.
V-C congratulates UPSC qualifiers
V-C Yogesh Singh also expressed happiness at the achievements of former students of DU in the latest UPSC results, mentioning that two candidates in the top 5 were from DU, one from Miranda House and another from Stephen’s College. The V-C noted that the sixth position was also occupied by a student from DU. He mentioned that a total of five girl students from Miranda House have qualifief UPSC, with four of them ranking among the top 50.