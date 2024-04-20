Broken roads, choked sewers, poor law & order leave Seelampur in a fix

NEW DELHI: In the intricate tapestry of Delhi’s political landscape, Seelampur emerges as a poignant testament to resilience. Situated within the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, it arose from the upheaval of displacement during the Emergency era.

Abdul Rehman, a stalwart of the Aam Aadmi Party, succeeded the esteemed Mohammad Ishraque, who clinched victory in 2015 with an impressive 51% of the vote. Since its inception in 1993, Seelampur has remained a bastion of electoral dominance. The demographics of Seelampur are characterized by a Muslim majority, interwoven with a significant Hindu population.

In the 2020 electoral fray, the resonance of democratic fervour was palpable as 1,79, 672 voices resonated through the ballot boxes. The gender ratio, standing at 867 females per 1000 males, paints a vivid picture of participation, while the enrolment of 2,786 new voters heralds a dawn of civic engagement. However, amidst the triumphs lie the shadows of adversity.

The reverberations of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act still echo, casting a pall over the community’s aspirations. Challenges such as water logging, inadequate infrastructure, and the perennial menace of crime punctuate the narrative of everyday life.

Voices rise from the heart of Seelampur, echoing tales of neglect and resilience. Mohammad Aariz’s lamentations about the absence of policing resonate. According to Mohammad Aariz, one of the residents, there are numerous concerns including crime, harassment, theft, bikers performing stunts at odd hours, and women’s safety in our area.

“Broken roads, choked sewers, women’s safety, and the lack of adequate CCTV cameras are some of the things we always complain about, but our issues are hardly heard,” said another resident,Talat Parveen. The constituency will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.