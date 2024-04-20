Burari residents complain of harrowing traffic congestion

NEW DELHI: Burari residents have been forced to endure long traffic congestions as a result of the ongoing construction of a sewer line by the Delhi Jal Board in the area. With roads like the Sant Nagar Marg that serve as major arteries being choked up, everyone from office-goers to schoolchildren has been severely affected.

The construction work has been going on for over a year now, progressing at a snail’s pace, moving from one segment to the other. As the area is located close to the floodplains of the Yamuna River, the soil is quite weak, leading to multiple collapses that further slow down construction work.

The unplanned and spread-out nature of the work covers up most of the roads, leaving commuters with very little space to navigate. “My daily commute across Burari used to take me less than an hour. The same route now takes almost three hours to complete,” said Prakash Mishra, a resident of Baba colony.