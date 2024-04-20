Delhi: BJP plans street plays for outreach

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has planned to reach out to urban voters through ‘nukkad natak’ (street plays) in English to showcase the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.
According to party leaders, as many as 163 teams of artistes will present over 8,000 street plays and programs in all seven parliamentary constituencies for 23 days starting from May 1.
“These 163 teams are trained by the National School of Drama,” a senior party leader told this newspaper. He further informed that the shows will primarily focus on taking the BJP’s message to people in prominent markets and in unauthorised colonies, slums, and villages.
Adding a touch of variety to the campaign, the BJP will be hosting a range of events, including puppet and magic shows, poetry recitals, music band performances, and even flash mobs. These events will not only entertain but also serve to highlight the alleged “corruption and misrule” in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the city, as per a BJP leader.
“Street plays influence every section of society, and since Delhi is a cosmopolitan, this time, they are also including some shows in English and regional languages. This cultural campaign will commence on May 1 in the presence of senior party leaders,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.
The party will also be organising an event through the Mandir Prakoshth (BJP’s temple cell) on April 21, at the IGI stadium in which devotional singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi will present his performance and convey the message of a “developed” India.
Earlier this month, the BJP’s Delhi unit launched a QR campaign to target at the youth. Th campaign was taken to gyms, clubs, parks and other places visted by the youth.
“The campaign, named ‘Modi’s Transforming Bharat Campaign’, has 40 slides detailing the national-level achievements of the BJP in the last ten years,” a BJP leader said.
It include abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, steps taken for empowering women and skill development, among others.
The party has replaced all its sitting MPs except Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi consituency. The polling will be held on May 25.