Delhi: BJP plans street plays for outreach

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has planned to reach out to urban voters through ‘nukkad natak’ (street plays) in English to showcase the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

According to party leaders, as many as 163 teams of artistes will present over 8,000 street plays and programs in all seven parliamentary constituencies for 23 days starting from May 1.

“These 163 teams are trained by the National School of Drama,” a senior party leader told this newspaper. He further informed that the shows will primarily focus on taking the BJP’s message to people in prominent markets and in unauthorised colonies, slums, and villages.

Adding a touch of variety to the campaign, the BJP will be hosting a range of events, including puppet and magic shows, poetry recitals, music band performances, and even flash mobs. These events will not only entertain but also serve to highlight the alleged “corruption and misrule” in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the city, as per a BJP leader.