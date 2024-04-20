Delhi excise policy case: Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 crore to BJP, ED took no action, says AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday assailed the BJP, alleging that it took Rs 60 crore from an accused in the "so-called" liquor scam case but the Enforcement Directorate took no action in the matter.

At a press conference here, Singh said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and himself, were arrested in the liquor scam case without any evidence.

"Sarath Reddy, whom the ED in its charge sheet termed the kingpin of the liquor scam, gave Rs 60 crore through electoral bonds. But the agency took no action against anyone in this matter," Singh alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from Reddy or the BJP on this.

Singh claimed that after his arrest in the liquor scam case, Reddy gave Rs 5 crore to the BJP on November 15, 2022, as a donation.