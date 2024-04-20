Delhi: Four held for abduction, murder of minor boy over suspicion of theft

NEW DELHI: Four people, including a juvenile, absconding after abducting and killing a 14-year-old boy, were nabbed from their hideout in Delhi following a massive hunt, an official said on Friday.
The accused were identified as Ayush alias Bhanja (19), a resident of Rohini, Siwansh alias Shiva (19), a resident of Narela, Mohit alias Lala, 21, a resident of Bankner and a 17-year-old boy. Their arrest came days after a 14-year-old boy, Vishal, a resident of Narela, was found dead on the outskirts of Delhi.
DCP (outer north) RK Singh said information was received at Narela police station on April 1 regarding a boy named Vishal being brought dead at SRHC Hospital.
A mobile phone was handed over to the investigating officer by the duty constable. Subsequently, a call was received on that phone with the caller claiming to be Vishal’s father. The deceased’s father later arrived at the hospital and identified the body as that of his son Vishal. “The body was then transferred to BJRM Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. It was then handed over to his relatives,” the DCP said.
The father of the deceased, in a statement, alleged that his son Vishal had been kidnapped and fatally beaten by two individuals named Deepak and Prateek. During the investigation, one accused, Deepak alias Mota was apprehended and he disclosed that he ran a battery business. He had hired Vishal to deliver batteries to shopkeepers daily but suspected him and his friend Sahil of stealing his batteries.
The official said, on March 31, Deepak and his friend Prateek went to Vishal’s house to inquire about the missing batteries. Vishal agreed to meet them near a pond in Bankner village. “Upon meeting, they questioned Vishal about the stolen batteries by Deepak and Shivansh. After the inquiry, Mota and Shivansh brutally beat Vishal with a cable in front of Sahil,” the DCP said.
Subsequently, Deepak called his other friends, Mohit, Ayush, and a minor boy. Together, they forcibly abducted Vishal and took him on a motorcycle to agricultural land in Lampur village, where they continued to beat him until his death. Vishal sustained multiple injuries all over his body.
The officer said to evade the police, Deepak and Prateek even planned to admit Vishal to hospital. The police had already arrested Deepak and Prateek and now four others who were involved in the brutal crime have been arrested.
Over ‘stolen’ batteries
During the investigation, one accused, Deepak alias Mota was apprehended and he disclosed that he ran a battery business, providing batteries for light to shopkeepers for a rental fee of `10. He had hired Vishal to deliver batteries to shopkeepers daily but suspected him and his friend Sahil of stealing his batteries.