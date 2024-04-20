Delhi: Man afflicted with chronic TB kills himself in park

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man suffering with chronic tuberculosis died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in southeast Delhi park on Friday, an official said. The deceased was identified as Satya Narayan, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-2.

Sharing details, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, on Friday at 7:21 am, a PCR call regarding a dead body in Harkesh Nagar Park behind Deepalaya Public School was received in Okhla Industrial Area police station.

Rushing to the scene, the police found a person hanging from a Banyan Tree in Harkesh Nagar Park.

“During the inquiry it was revealed that the deceased Narayan was a chronic tuberculosis patient and on the midnight of Thursday, he shared with his wife that he was suffering anxiety and nervousness and left the house for some fresh air,” the DCP said.

The senior officer also said that no external injury was found on the body of the deceased. “Forensic experts along with members of the crime team have reached the scene of incident and the area was inspected and photographs were taken. Apparently Narayan has committed suicide,” said the DCP.

The official said that the post mortem has been conducted at AIIMS Hospital and the dead body has been handed over to the family members.

“As per procedure of law. Further proceedings under sections 174 Cr.P.C. are being initiated,” he added.